Time to get the tent out of the basement. On Monday, June 1st the province will allow backcountry camping at Ontario Parks and recreational camping on Crown land.

Backcountry camping will be allowed at Ontario Parks including access points, paddle and portage routes, and hiking trails. Following provincial health restrictions no more than five people will be allowed on a campsite unless they live in the same home.

All other campsites, buildings, roofed accommodations, visitor centres, park stores, playgrounds, and beaches remain closed until at least June 14th. The province says some washrooms may be available.

The province will also begin collecting fees for backcountry camping and day-use at parks on June 1st.

“Even as we begin to reopen camping so that Ontarians can enjoy our beautiful outdoors, people’s health and well-being remain our top priority,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry. “We have to work together to ensure we open our province in a responsible, cautious manner. We are starting to contain the virus, but we cannot risk undoing all of the progress that we have made by reopening the province too quickly.”

As well, the province is opening up recreational camping on Crown land, but remind everyone to practice physical distancing, frequent handwashing, and wearing a face covering is the best way to protect against COVID-19.