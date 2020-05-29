Personal Protective Equipment is on its way to local businesses.

The Town of Huntsville is thanking the Business Community for helping provide safe operating measures and continued community support amid COVID-19.

In collaboration with the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce and the Huntsville BIA, the Town will be accessing and providing PPE to assist the business community in keeping residents safe.

Mayor Karin Terziano says they understand Huntsville businesses have been faced with many challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We are eager to support Huntsville businesses by providing various PPE items so that they can begin to prepare to safely re-open their doors and keep our community safe. As a community, we are in this together.”

The Town notes that they are reaching out to businesses and memberships to see if there is an immediate need for PPE supplies as businesses entering the COVID-19 recovery phase.

If you are a local business in need of PPE supplies, please reach out to the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce.

You’re encouraged to do so before Thursday, June 4th, 2020.