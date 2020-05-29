Huntsville OPP is investigating after a trailer was stolen.

Police began investigating on Tuesday, following the theft of a utility trailer and its contents from an address on Aspdin Road.

The enclosed trailer was a ‘Triton PR187’ and was stolen between Monday evening at 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday at noon.

It contained custom kitchen vanities, kitchen cupboards and a large quantity of moving blankets with a combined value of approximately $20,000.

The trailer is a 2020 model, a 23 foot v-nose tandem trailer valued at $22,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.