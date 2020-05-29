Muskoka can expect to see a lot less air traffic this summer.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Porter Airlines announced earlier this week on its website that it would not be resuming flights until July 29th, which is one month later than initially scheduled.

As a result, season summer markets that Porter intended to serve this year are being cancelled – which includes flights at the Muskoka Airport.

President and CEO for the airline company, Michael Deluce says they are aiming to get planes in the sky as soon as possible and are working to prepare for service resumption.

“The ongoing uncertainty presented by government travel restrictions, including border closures, is impacting our ability to operate flights,” Deluce said in a statement. “We are closely watching developments and know that Porter will be an important part of providing people with travel options as the economy recovers.”

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Muskoka Airport CEO Leonard O’Connor says while it’s unfortunate, they understand the position Porter is in.

“We’re on a three-year pilot project with Porter and this being year two – they’ve taken year two and moved it to 2021 and year three is now 2022. It’s unfortunate but somewhat understandable given that passenger loads for most airlines are down by 95 percent.”

Porter meanwhile says it is preparing to introduce enhanced health and safety measures for its return to service.

Details of these initiatives will be announced closer to when flights restart so that plans are as closely aligned with the latest public health recommendations as possible.

O’Connor adds that despite losing out on Porter flights this year, there will still be some flights operating out of Muskoka.

“Porter is suspending flights, but then we have another airline who runs scheduled service up here, and that’s FlyGTA and right now pending government’s restrictions, Transport Canada’s restrictions and health restrictions – they are resuming flights July 1. As for the destinations, we’re still waiting on that list.”

Porter is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked with them until July 29th.

This also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.