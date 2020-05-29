MUSKOKA, ON-There will be no lifeguards on duty to watch Muskoka beaches this summer.

With the announcement of the opening of Gull Lake Rotary Park, Brass Lake, Franklin Park, and Muskoka Bay Park, the Town of Gravenhurst is letting the public know that due to COVID-19, no lifeguards will be on duty this summer.

With this notice, the Town is also advising residents that camping, barbecuing, having campfires, smoking, and drinking are not permitted in the park. However, people are allowed to go swimming, lounge in the sun and walk their dog.

The Town posted that in case of an emergency, residents are to call 911.