Of Ontario’s 383 new cases of COVID-19 today, 66-percent were in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, of the GTA cases, 82-percent are from three Toronto Public Health Units, with 185 from Toronto Public Health, 96 in Peel Region, and 34 from York Region Public Health.

Dr. David Williams says Ontario is seeing more patients recover with that total now at 20,673 Ontarians, a 77-percent recovery rate.

Dr. Williams says the province now has 191 active outbreaks in long-term care homes, down nearly 15 homes from last week. In retirement homes, he says 47 homes are currently in outbreak, with nearly 10 new homes declaring an outbreak this week alone.

Dr. Williams says today’s spike in new cases can be summed up to some long-term care survey data still coming into the database.