Ontario has added another 383 cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases to 26,866. Another 28 residents and 24 staff of long-term care homes have been diagnosed over the last 24 hours.

Another 34 people have died bringing the total of people who have passed away to 2,189.

The recovery rate remains at almost 77-percent.

Yesterday, Public Health Ontario has completed the highest number of daily tests in the last two weeks at 17,615.