A Barrie man is facing charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP says on Tuesday, around 4:00 p.m., an officer was in the area of Wellington Street and Monck Road and recognized a White Dodge Charger Hellcat that had reportedly been stolen back in April from Toronto.

The officer engaged the vehicle in a parking lot, and the driver fled on foot, leaving a passenger behind in police custody.

Police note that the OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team attended and searched for the driver who was later identified as a man from New Tecumseth. They were, however, unsuccessful in locating him.

A 46-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with possession of two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The man will be before a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 4.