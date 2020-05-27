Huntsville OPP is on the lookout for two suspects involved in a trailer theft.

On Wednesday, officers began investigating the theft of an enclosed snowmobile trailer from a business on Howland Drive, in Huntsville.

Suspects were driving an older, dark model Chevrolet pickup truck earlier Wednesday morning, around 5:18 a.m., when the incident took place.

Police say the suspects hooked up the snowmobile trailer and drove off.

The first suspect was seen wearing blue denim shorts, a brown hoody and black running shoes, while the second wore jeans and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.