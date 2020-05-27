MUSKOKA, ON-A Muskoka resident is creating signs to celebrate students graduating from various levels of education.

Sue Morrison told MyMuskokaNow that what started as a small project posting signs around her community evolved into hundreds of requests from parents to create signs to celebrate their children’s academic achievements.

“We have a grade 12 graduate in our home, so I recognize what some kids are going through in terms of what they won’t experience, maybe now or in the future. So we are trying to figure out some way to recognize the kids,” said Morrison.

Morrison said that she has been asked to create signs for grade 8, 12, College and University graduates from all over Muskoka and has received about 300 requests.

If you are interested in ordering a free sign, send a message Morrison through her Facebook page here.