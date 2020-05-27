Yesterday it was Ontario, today it’s Quebec. The Prime Minister says he has talked to the Quebec Premier about a military report on the state of long-term care homes in that province. The report highlights staffing shortages, improper use of personal protective equipment, and isolating cases of COVID-19. Both provinces have requested the military remain in homes for another 30 days and Justin Trudeau says those discussions continue.

Trudeau also says that in the short-term caring for residents during the pandemic is the priority but agreed that a national conversation is needed to investigate conditions in senior’s homes.

During his briefing, he reminded students that may be struggling to find a job there are over 45-thousand jobs available here. He said as the economy slowly reopens there will be fewer people depending on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit as they go back to work. He assured businesses that the Emergency Wage Subsidy will continue to be available and encouraged employers to apply for the program that will cover up to 75-percent of employee’s wages.