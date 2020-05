There have been 292 new cases diagnosed over the last 24-hours bringing the province’s total to 26,483. Another 44 residents of long-term care homes have been diagnosed along with another 18 staff members.

Public Health Ontario data shows another 32 people have died bringing the death toll to 2,155.

The recovery rate is increasing at almost 77-percent.

The province completed its highest number of tests in more than a week at 15,133.