Those emergency orders include the closure of playgrounds, swimming pools, bars, and restaurants except for takeout and delivery. It also means the restriction of social gatherings to a maximum of five people will remain in place.

“We are extending these emergency orders to protect the health and safety of all individuals and families as we begin to gradually and safely reopen our province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “To build on the progress we have made to contain COVID-19, people should continue to follow these simple public health guidelines, practice physical distancing, wear a mask when it is a challenge to physical distance, and wash their hands regularly. If you think you have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to the virus, go to an assessment centre and get tested. Please stay safe.”

The province’s state of emergency was declared on March 17th.