The District of Muskoka is letting residents know about upcoming road closures along King William Street.

Starting Wednesday, eastbound traffic will be detoured off Cliff Avenue onto Meadow Park Drive, Scott Street and back onto King William.

Local traffic will be available on Chaffer Street from Cann Street to the King William intersection.

Left turns onto Chaffey will not be available.

The District adds that there will be no access to King William from Cliff Avenue, Hanes Street and Fairy Street.

Sidewalk work is also ongoing, but a fully accessible sidewalk will be provided on one side of the road at all times.

The closure will be in effect until Friday.

Signage will be provided at adjacent intersections to direct pedestrians.

More information on the King William Street project can be found here.