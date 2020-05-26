MUSKOKA, ON-To help protect frontline workers who are treating people during the COVID-19 outbreak, the District of Muskoka is seeking more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donations.

As PPE has become vital for frontline workers to battle the ongoing pandemic, the District said that the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is working with both the District and the County of Simcoe to procure more.

Due to the current situation, health and emergency services like long-term care, hospitals, home and community care, first responders, and public health have been greatly impacted and have dramatically increased their use of PPE to protect residents, patients and themselves.

The District said that it recognizes and greatly thanks everyone who has already donated as donation campaigns have been able to collect more than 10,000 items in the first two months.

“We are very grateful for the PPE donations we have received so far from generous donors in Muskoka and Simcoe. Thank you for helping to keep out dedicated front line workers and healthy during this very challenging time. Please continue to support this important PPE campaign so that these essential workers can continue to safely provide the many services our communities rely on,” said District of Muskoka Chair John Klinck.

The PPE that is in high demand is N95 masks, medical-grade surgical masks, face shields, Nitrile gloves (latex-free), medical gowns, and disinfectant wipes with bleach cleaner.

If any businesses or community members are looking to donate items, they can email emergencymanagement@smdhu.org and for information about how and where to send donations, visit the health unit site here.