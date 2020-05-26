Flags have been lowered to half-mast across Huntsville following the passing of a former Mayor.

The town is honouring the life of Robert Addison, who was first elected to Huntsville’s Council in January 1968 and held the title of Mayor for a short period from August 4th-November 26 of 1970.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, current Mayor Karin Terziano says while Addison was only Mayor for a short period – he served the town to the best of his abilities.

“Once a Mayor, always a Mayor,” Terziano said. “He stepped in at a very young age of 33, and he was appointed unanimously by the council of that day, and that was when the District was formed, and the Mayor at the time went on to become the District Chair.”

At just 33, Terziano believes Addison was likely the youngest Mayor in town history.

During his time on council, he served on several committees, including Chair of Welfare, Police Fire and Finance committees.

Terziano notes that his legacy of involvement in the community will live on.

“I think one of the things about Bob, is that anyone who knew him knew what a terrific resident of Huntsville he was. A very charitable man, a very kind man, and if I were to just describe Bob as I knew him, he was just a true gentleman.”

Terziano, Town Council and staff are expressing their condolences for Addison’s family and friends.

Flags will remain hoisted at half-mast for the next couple of days.