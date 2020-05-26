MUSKOKA, ON-A young Muskoka resident is attempting to raise money for Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary by going on a kayaking expedition.

13-year-old Cailan Punnewaert decided last summer that she would go on about a 75-kilometre kayaking trip from Huntsville to Arnold’s Bay in an attempt to raise money for the sanctuary.

Cailan told MyMuskokaNow that this adventure is so important to her as she loves animals and has a desire to help Aspen Valley as she discovered that they receive no government funding and that not many people have heard of the sanctuary.

“I am really excited to be able to help out the wildlife and go out on this adventure with my mom and my dog.”

Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is a registered charity that seeks to rescue and rehabilitate injured, orphaned native wildlife and release animals into the appropriate wildlife setting.

It also provides a home for native species who have been displaced by human interference, and educate the public about the issues surrounding wildlife.

Cailan said she chose to raise money by going kayaking as these types of fundraisers are uncommon, but enjoys the activity. “We wanted to be at one with nature while we were raising money for wildlife.”

If you are interested in donating and learning more about the sanctuary, you can visit their website here, and to follow Cailan as she goes on her expedition in August, visit her Instagram page here.