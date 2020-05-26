MUSKOKA, ON-United Way Simcoe Muskoka is now accepting applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) that supports frontline charities and organizations.

Doug Landsborough of United Way Simcoe Muskoka told MyMuskokaNow that their specific branch had received $1.2 million through the ECSF to assist any local organization or charity that directly helps people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ECSF was announced by the Canadian Government and is administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

CEO of United Way of Simcoe Muskoka Dale Biddell said that they are facing a crisis on a scale that local communities have never seen before.

“The needs of our most vulnerable are more pressing than ever, and our local organizations-charities, nonprofits and others are doing their best to meet these needs. Thanks to this funding, the capacities of our social service and frontline organizations will be able to expand to help those who have been impacted by COVID-19.”

Any organization that directly assists people during this pandemic are encouraged to submit an application, which can be done here, to the United Way before July 24th.