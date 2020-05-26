A Huntsville man has been arrested after he was involved in a fight.

Huntsville OPP says on Sunday around 6:18 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Main Street West.

When police arrived, it was discovered that two men at the address were previously fighting.

As a result, a 28-year-old was arrested and charged for the altercation.

He faces charges which include possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

OPP say the victim in the assault did not suffer any injuries.

The accused has since been released from police custody and will be before a judge in Huntsville on August 5th.