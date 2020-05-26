ALMAGUIN HIGHLANDS, ON-Almaguin Highlands OPP has charged a Toronto resident with impaired driving.

On May 24th, around 2:45 p.m., the police were called out to Second Avenue in the McMurrich/Monteith Township, after a vehicle was found in the ditch.

When on the scene, police found that the driver had been drinking and placed the 38-year-old woman under arrest and charged her with driving while impaired.

The accused had a blood alcohol level of over 0.08 and was driving while under suspension.

She is set to appear in court on July 30th.