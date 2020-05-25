MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is offering advice to stay safe as temperatures start to rise.

With the rise of warm temperatures, the SMDHU said that overexertion would increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke.

With this eat you should consider the following:

Be sure to drink plenty of fluids (non-caffeinated). Don’t wait until you feel thirsty – that’s a sign that your body is already becoming dehydrated.

Stay cool indoors

If you must be outside, stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing.

Electric fans provide comfort by increasing evaporation, however, when conditions are extreme, fans will not prevent heat-related illness.

Keep physical activity to a minimum.

Draw blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering homes.

Infants, young children, frail elderly, and people with chronic lung conditions, or those taking certain prescription drugs are more vulnerable to harm from overheating.

For more info about extreme heat, visit the SMDHU site here.