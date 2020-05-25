A man has been charged for impaired driving following a traffic complaint.

Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from a member of the public on Saturday, just before 6:30 p.m. about a motorist who may be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police located the vehicle and conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested a 31-year-old man from Gravenhurst.

He is charged with failure to comply with demand to provide a breath sample and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Refusing an officer’s demand to provide a breath sample carries the same consequences as other impaired related charges.

As a result, the driver’s vehicle was impounded, and his license was suspended for 90 days.

He will be before a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 4th.