MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) is planning on hosting a virtual Q&A session for their Kindergarten program.

As the COVID-19 outbreak has interrupted regular schedules in which they host Kindergarten orientation events in the spring, parents are now invited to attend the meeting online.

The focus of this online conversation will be to help parents prepare both practically and emotionally for school start-up in September. The session will feature panellists, including a principal, parent, teacher and will be hosted by a curriculum expert.

If parents have specific questions they would like to submit ahead of time, they can do so by filling out an online form here.

The Q&A will be held live on the SMCDSB Facebook page here and their YouTube Channel here on May 28th at 8:00 p.m.