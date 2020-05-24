A day after thousands gathered at a downtown Toronto park, Premier Doug Ford is pleading with residents to remember and follow public health measures.

Ford looked tired in an unplanned media briefing this morning. He did not take questions after his short message.

He said he understands people are tired of being cooped up but is shocked by the images he saw, “I was absolutely shocked, I get it, I get it, it’s a beautiful day. But the images we saw we just can’t have that right now. There is still a deadly virus amongst us.”

Ford says we can’t give an inch, “This enemy is ruthless.”

On Sunday, Ontario saw another 460 new cases of COVID-19, the highest number of cases in a single day in over 2 weeks.

Ford said the province is ramping up testing and a detailed plan will be revealed this week. Again, Ford pleaded with people to get tested, “I am asking the people of Ontario, if you are worried you have COVID-19 or if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 go and get a test. If you feel you need a test, you will be able to get a test.”

He said even if you are not showing symptoms, you will still be able to get a test at any assessment centre.

Ford has said his target for daily testing is 20,000. But this week the number of tests has been anywhere from just over 5,000 to slightly above 11,000.