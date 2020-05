Ontario has added another 460 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the province’s total to 25,500. Data shows that 50 of the new cases are residents of long-term care homes and 18 are staff.

The Ministry of Health reports another 25 people have died bringing that number to 2,073.

Another 331 cases are considered resolved, with the recovery rate remaining at 76-percent.

The province completed another 11,383 tests in 24-hours, well before the target of 20,000.