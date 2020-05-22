The Town of Gravenhurst is responding to the easing of Provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

The government of Ontario extended all emergency orders until May 29, and while orders have been extended, the province has begun with the gradual easing of some restrictions to businesses and select outdoor recreational amenities.

Starting Saturday, the Staff Sergeant Larry Bigley K9 Park, Frisbee Golf Course within Gull Lake Rotary Park, and the Muskoka Bay Tennis Courts will open in Gravenhurst.

Usage of these amenities will still be limited, and all physical distancing requirements remain in effect, and the Town asks that you abide by the posted signage.

Greenspace within Town parks continues to be open, but amenities within them remain closed.

After thorough consideration and the ongoing restrictions to gatherings, baseball league rentals, third-party and Town-run community events, and the Town’s waterfront program – including lifeguard supervision and swimming lessons are all effectively cancelled for the foreseeable future.

The cancellation of Town-run community events includes Canada Day celebrations, ‘Cinema Under The Stars,’ and ‘Make a Splash.’

The Town’s historic ‘Music On The Barge’ outdoor concert series at Gull Lake Rotary Park has also been cancelled for the season.

Meanwhile, with the Provincial government allowing marinas to open this week, the re-opening of the Muskoka Wharf Marina Docks A, D and E have been extended to Monday.

The delay is necessary to address physical connections and anchoring points at each dock.

Public docking at Docks B and C are now available following emergency repairs to detached connection points following the spring ice thaw.

Additionally, the Town of Gravenhurst Building Division is accepting and issuing new permit applications.

Work is permitted to begin, and building inspections will take place in accordance with social distancing rules to ensure the safety of workers.

The Town notes that following their Committee of the Whole Meeting on April 21, a COVID-19 Financial Assistance Fund in the amount of $25,000 was established to assist community agencies and service clubs in Gravenhurst.

Applicable organizations and groups looking to apply may do so now by heading here.

Visit the Town’s website for more information on COVID-19 updates.