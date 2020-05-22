Mountain bikers getting ready to try out the new trails created by Muskoka Off-Road Cycling Association (MORCA). (Vista Radio - Doug Crosse Photo)

MUSKOKA, ON-The Muskoka Off-Road Cycling Association (MORCA) is letting its members know the trails maintained by the Bracebridge Resource Management Centre (BRMC) and Porcupine Ridge are now open to cyclists.

MORCA said as they are now open, over the past several weeks, their board of directors have been taking turns with trail maintenance and spring cleanup at both the BRMC and Porcupine Ridge biking routes

MORCA said the BRMC trails are open for riding and the tracks are in pristine conditions, while the ones at Porcupine Ridge have been given the “go ahead” by private landowners to re-open for biking.

Despite these trails being open to the public, MORCA is asking residents to respect physical distancing guidelines on the trails and in parking lots.

As their volunteer crew has not been able to head out on the trails as of yet, no major build or maintenance days have taken place. MORCA said that with this being the case, they could ensure they have people working behind the scenes to ensure that these trails are ready.

While these trails are primarily for members of MORCA, those interested in purchasing a membership for the season, visit their website here.