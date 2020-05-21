The Town of Bracebridge is announcing the reopening of a limited number of outdoor recreational amenities.

In a media release Thursday, the Town said it is following the Provincial Government’s announcement from last week of developing a framework for a careful, stage-by-stage approach to loosening emergency measures and reopening Ontario’s economy.

Following Stage One of the reopening framework, Ontario has begun to allow the gradual reduction of lockdown restrictions and reopening of select municipal amenities.

As authorized by Provincial Regulations related to the original closure of outdoor recreational amenities under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, a number of amenities are now permitted.

These include outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields, including baseball diamonds, soccer fields, Frisbee golf locations, tennis, platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts, basketball courts, BMX parks, and skate parks will all be reopened.

Off-leash dog areas and outdoor picnic sites, benches and shelters in park and recreational areas will also be allowed to open again.

A complete list of the Town’s outdoor recreational amenities to be reopened and the dates they will be reopened can be found on the Town’s website.

Town staff is posting signs at all locations, advising people that these amenities are not sanitized.

The Town recognizes that outdoor activity and exercise are important during this difficult, uncertain time, and residents are encouraged to follow public health measures.

Stay home if you are exhibiting symptoms or feeling unwell, and you should not attend gatherings of 5 people or more unless they are immediate family members.

You’re asked to maintain a physical distance of at least 2 metres at all times, and if you cannot maintain distance, you should depart the area immediately.

If using trails, warn other users of your presence and allow for appropriate passing distance.

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces if needed and wash your hands immediately when you return home.

At this time, playground equipment, public washrooms and other amenities will remain closed until further guidance regarding the reopening of these facilities is provided by the Provincial Government and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on procedures for safely opening these facilities.

The Town of Bracebridge is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding COVID-19, and to respond accordingly.

The Town will continually update its website with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19.