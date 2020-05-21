The projects are part of the province’s $20-million Rapid Research Fund that focuses on vaccine development, testing, and drug trials.

The investment in the proposals is $7.2-million so far.

“Ontario is leading the nation in the battle to defeat this deadly virus. We have some of the most incredible researchers and innovators anywhere in the world right here in our province,” said Premier Doug Ford. “There’s no reason why a new rapid testing method, vaccine or treatment can’t be found right here in Ontario. Our government is investing in some very promising research proposals, which have the potential to save lives and help us get back to a way of life that is as close to normal as possible.”

Ontario has secured 11 of 22 clinical trial approvals from Health Canada to begin testing potential vaccines.

— Story by: Wendy Gray