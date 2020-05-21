The Muskoka fire danger rating is now set at high.

That’s according to the Muskoka Fire Chiefs, who issued an update on the danger rating on Thursday.

Officials are asking that the arrow on the rating board be adjusted to the high setting as well as ensuring the burning ban board has been removed and that the ‘no daytime burning’ sign be installed.

They also advise that extreme caution must be taken with all open flames.

Small fires are permitted in most rural areas of Muskoka, keeping in mind that daytime burning is prohibited.

Officials also not that adequate tools and water are required to extinguish the fire if the need arises, and you should never leave your fire unattended.

You can consult your local municipality for outdoor burning regulations.