MUSKOKA, ON-Chamber of Commerce groups across Muskoka have come together to form a committee to help struggling businesses.

This new Recovery Task Force announcement is also accompanied by an allocation of $750,000 that will be used by Muskoka Futures to help subsidize businesses that have not been able to apply for other government funding programs.

Executive Director of the Bracebridge Chamber Brenda Rhodes told MyMuskokaNow they believe this new committee will help give them a stronger voice when discussing local issues with higher levels of government.

When asked about what forms of government they are in communication with, Rhodes said that while the District of Muskoka leads them, they hope to bring MPP Norm Miller and MP Scott Aitchison on board and relay all of the information to them, where they will bring it to the Provincial and Federal Governments.

Rhodes added the relief fund that came from the District of Muskoka will go to Muskoka Futures and will be part of their money that is being allocated through the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario (FEDNOR). While not available as of yet, this funding will go to local businesses that were not eligible to apply for any other government funding program.

“We can see that some businesses were falling through the cracks, and it was the most vulnerable businesses in our community. I find that when we talk about small businesses at the provincial and federal levels, they talk about a different small business then we are. We are thinking of our neighbours that own these small businesses. Most of our businesses are these small shops, and we don’t want to lose any of them during this time. With this fund, we want to make sure they are supported, and they can withhold the store until we can get back to the new normal,” said Rhodes.

The committee aims to bring together all of the organizations and economic development officers to come up with a recovery plan that makes sense for Muskoka.

While no specific plan has been discussed as of yet, Rhodes confirmed that once they have their first meeting, it will be one of their primary topics of conversation.

Funding assistance could be made available by next week, and more information on how to obtain it will be made available at a later date.