The District of Muskoka is providing updates on the King William Street project.

In an update on their website, the District said road closures along the road would continue through the next four weeks as construction moves forward.

Progress is being made on underground infrastructure as work moves from Fairy Avenue to Cliff Street.

A sanitary force main has been installed from Fairy to Hanes, and the sanitary sewer main replacement also continues.

Additionally, work continues at the Chaffey Street intersection to upgrade the traffic signals.

The District notes over the next couple of weeks construction will continue on the sewer main, storm sewer and water valve replacements.

For the next four weeks, a rolling closure will take place along King William Street between Hanes and Cann Street.

The closing of King William will be completed in 50 metre “rolling sections,” allowing the contractor to more efficiently install underground water and sewer infrastructure and allow for maneuvering around existing utilities.

The District adds that access to business in the area will continue to be accessible via King William.

This area will be closed to through traffic, with westbound traffic on King William Street continuing to use the Cann Street detour and eastbound traffic on King William will be detoured via Hanes Street, Morris Avenue and Cliff Avenue.

While sidewalk work also continues, a fully accessible sidewalk will be provided on one side of the road at all times and signage will be posted to direct pedestrians to cross to the opposite side of the road.

A map of impacted streets and detours planned from now to mid-June can be found here.