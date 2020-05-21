BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Mayor Graydon Smith is throwing his hat into the ring to become the president of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO).

AMO is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that represents municipalities throughout Ontario as their voice to the Province on matters of advocacy and policy. Currently, AMO also administers the distribution of the Federal Gas Tax to each municipality in Ontario.

Smith said that he had been blessed with the chance to be a member of the AMO Board of Directors since 2014. “It has given me an excellent understanding of the challenges faced by communities, and I know I can be an effective voice for all the outstanding municipalities in our Province.”

On top of serving as a board member from 2014 to 2018 and being an Executive Board Member from 2018 to 2020, Smith also served as Chair of AMO’s Health Task Force and as Chair of Ontario Small Urban Communities (OSUM) since 2018.

“My prior experience in various roles has prepared me well to take on this important task,” Smith said. “The last two years as an AMO Executive Board Member, in particular, has been very valuable, giving me the opportunity to learn greatly from my peers throughout Ontario and putting me in front of Government Ministers on a regular basis to discuss issues of importance to all Ontario municipalities.”

Smith noted that being able to represent his community as the Mayor of Bracebridge has been one of the greatest pleasures of his life. “Being able to expand that representation to include the many great municipalities of Ontario through AMO would be an incredible honour.”