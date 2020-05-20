With restrictions beginning to ease, local businesses are getting a chance to highlight all they are doing in order to reopen.

Over the past several weeks, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Huntsville BIA have been collaborating to get businesses to showcase how they are handling the first reopening stage by sending videos to their Save Summer Huntsville Facebook page.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Tourism Office Manager for the Chamber, Barbara Bloomfield says so far, most businesses have been very accommodating with ensuring public health measures are in place.

“All grocery stores have the barriers up, the hardware stores that have started to open are set up similarly. Many of our chamber members are offering signage. So, social distancing, six feet apart, anything that can help their customers shop easier within their stores.

The Chamber and BIA are now asking businesses to send a 5-20 minute video of what your business looks like now – to show how you are preparing for customers and to tell the story behind their business.

Bloomfield adds it’s a chance for businesses to let customers know that even with measures in place, their doors are open.

“The chamber and the BIA has always supported its members so that we can all be here in the long term. It doesn’t cost the members anything to do this. They can either pre-record it or do it live. It just gets their word out for a marketing initiative that will help them down the road.”

These videos will play on social media on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m.

Businesses can apply through the Chamber or BIA on a first-come-first slot available basis.

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Bloomfield via email, or they can reach out to Sophie Lovell at the BIA.