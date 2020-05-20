MUSKOKA, ON-The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in the Simcoe-Muskoka region is the lowest in over a month.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed today on its website that the total number of cases in the region today is only five.

This new record low in one day is a short respite from the significant number of cases in the Simcoe-Muskoka region.

To date, there is a total of 436 COVID-19 cases in the region, but 309 of those have recovered.

Muskoka itself currently only has 19 cases, and 17 of those have recovered.

While the SMDHU was unable to comment on this record low, Dr. Charles Gardner, with the health unit, has continually mentioned during his press conferences that if people are careful and follow the preventative measures set in place, we will flatten the curve.