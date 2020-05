Ontario has added another 390 cases of COVID-19 over the last day. That brings the provincial total to 23,774 since the pandemic began.

Another 43 people have died from the virus bringing the number of people who have passed away to 1,962.

The recovery rate remains at 76-percent.

The Ministry of Health reports that 7,382 tests were done in the last 24 hours. That is the third day in a row that testing has fallen under 10,000. Over 543,000 people have tested negative.