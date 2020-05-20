BRACEBRIDGE, ON-Bracebridge Yamaha is working with the police to try and find the people involved in the theft of five dirt bikes.

The company said on their Facebook page that the store was broken into this morning between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m.

The video posted shows a couple of men getting out of a truck with a carrier attachment, with a third man driving the car.

Yamaha reports that the thieves took five new 2020 dirt bikes with the following codes:

-TTR125- 9C6CE22W3K0003594

-TTR110- JYACE25W6LA004314

– YZ125- JYACE16C0LA040952

– YZ125- JYACE16C8LA043551

– YZ250- JYACG23C6LA039244.

While Yamaha and the OPP were not available to comment, if you see any dirt bikes with these codes, call the OPP at 705-645-2211.

The full video of the theft can be seen here.