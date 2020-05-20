BRACEBRIDGE, ON-A collision between two vehicles has sent one person to the hospital.

Muskoka Paramedics confirmed this morning at 7:37 a.m that they responded to the call about the crash on Manitoba Street at High Falls Road between a pick-up and dump truck.

One person was treated at the scene and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

Currently, the Northbound lane at High Falls Road is closed, and drivers passing through the area should expect traffic to be affected.