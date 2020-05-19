The number of people recovering from COVID-19 continues to climb with 77-percent of the province’s cases now virus-free.

Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer says there are now 220 active outbreaks in long-term care homes in the province with a total of 4,235 cases in residents and 1,456 cases in staff as well as 1,115 resident deaths and three staff deaths. According to Dr. Barbara Yaffe, all long-term care data collected previously was of residents and staff with lab-confirmed and non-lab-confirmed infections. She says starting today the number of cases reported will be based only on the number of lab-confirmed cases in residents and staff.

According to Dr. Yaffe, the change in the way numbers are reported will provide Ontarians with a comparable measure for COVID-19 cases for people in long-term care. She says four outbreaks in retirement homes were declared resolved over the weekend.

Dr. Yaffe said the sudden spike in daily cases is in part because of the large number of people waiting until yesterday to get tested. She adds it can also be attributed to the discovery of regional clusters of positive cases that may cause a slight increase in new cases reported.