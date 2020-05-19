MUSKOKA, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is calling the reopening of retail stores a calculated risk.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Medical Officer of Health with the SMDHU said we are going to have to make trade-off risks while living in the middle of a COVID-19 outbreak and until a vaccine is completed, which might not be until later next year.

“I think we have a relatively low amount of incidents of COVID-19 compared to the Toronto area, and that would put us in better standing, but it can all come back if we are not careful.”

Gardner noted that while the area has a relatively low level of COVID-19 circulation – if we are not careful about physical distancing, hand washing, and smart business practises, the spread of the virus can take off again.

Gardner also said that during this outbreak, calculated risks are necessary to help build up the economy again. “Everybody will want more in the way of quality of life towards their overall health and well being and being able to go out and have more of a social aspect is also very important. We have to make these trade-off decisions and watch very carefully to see if there are any negative impacts.”