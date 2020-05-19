HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville OPP has charged a woman for impaired driving after receiving a complaint.

On May 17th, around 11:07 a.m., officers received a public complaint about a car that was being driven dangerously.

Police found the car on Caroline Street East, and after conducting an investigation, the 49-year-old from Huntsville was charged with impaired driving and refusing or failing to comply with a demand.

The accused has been released from custody, but her license was suspended for 90 days, and her car has been impounded.

She is set to appear in court on August 5th.

The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.