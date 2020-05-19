HUNTSVILLE, ON-Huntsville OPP has charged a man after he failed to provide a breath sample.

On May 17th, around 3:12 p.m., police conducted a car check on Lore Street South in Huntsville.

After noticing that the driver appeared to have been drinking, officers asked the man for a breath sample.

When the 68-year-old refused, he was charged with failing to comply.

The man was released, but he will be appearing in court on August 5th,

The OPP is reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when operating a motor vehicle.