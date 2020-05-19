HUNTSVILLE, ON-The town of Huntsville is working on approving 160 construction projects following the lifting of restrictions.

Chris Nagy, the Chief Brand Officer (CBO) from the town, told MyMuskokaNow that as of midnight this morning, municipalities would be able to grant all permit applications that comply with the requirements of the Ontario Building Code.

Nagy said that throughout the COVID-19 closures, they have been encouraging residents to keep submitting construction applications. “Getting another industry in Ontario up and running is very important,” said Nagy.

Nagy said the construction applications range anywhere from minor alterations to commercial projects.

If you have any questions and would like to submit a building application, visit the Huntsville site here.