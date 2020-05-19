Publicly funded schools will not reopen this academic year. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement this afternoon.

Ford said it was not an easy decision but a necessary one.

In the same announcement, Ford said all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 will receive a report card. The Learn at Home program will continue.

Ford says licenced child care centres and EarlyON programs will gradually begin to reopen once the province moves into Stage Two of the reopening process.

Ford also announced that overnight summer camps will remain closed for the season, but summer day camps will be allowed to run with strict public health measures.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says plans for school in September will be announced before the end of June.