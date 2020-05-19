A man and woman from Ottawa are facing charges after contraband was thrown into a local correctional facility.

On Friday, around 9:45 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern regarding a vehicle that was parked near the facility in Gravenhurst.

Officers located the vehicle and after investigating, charged a 45-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, both from Ottawa.

The woman was charged with operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 and for possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis.

The man, meanwhile, was also charged with possession.

Both will appear at the Bracebridge Ontario Court of Justice on August 4.