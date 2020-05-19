MUSKOKA, ON-The Almaguin Highlands OPP is looking for suspects involved in a break and enter.

Responding to the call on May 15th, the OPP found that sometime between May 13th and May 15th, an unknown person or persons broke into the home on River Rd. in Joly Township and stole a chainsaw and pellet gun.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the people responsible should contact the police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest detachment immediately.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit the info online here.