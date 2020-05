Ontario has added another 340 new cases of COVID-19 over the last day. That brings the total number of cases to 22,653.

There have been an additional 23 deaths, that total is now at 1,881.

Another 340 cases are considered resolved, keeping the recovery rate steady at 76-percent.

The Ministry of Health reports 16,217 tests were done in the past 24 hours, with over 500,000 people testing negative since the beginning of the pandemic.