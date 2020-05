Ontario has added another 391 cases of COVID-19 over the last day. The province’s total caseload is now 22,313.

Another 33 people have died bringing that total to 1,858.

The number of people who have recovered continues to grow with another 379 cases considered resolved, leaving the recovery rate steady at 76-percent.

The Ministry of Health says another 17,768 tests were done over the last day for a total of 528,609 since the pandemic began. Over 506,000 tests have come back negative.