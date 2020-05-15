As of this morning, 17-percent of Ontario’s 21,900 COVID-19 cases are in healthcare workers.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer says Ontario continues to see more recoveries with only 5,500 cases still active. Dr. David Williams says the province now has 186 active outbreaks in long-term care homes. He says with respect to retirement homes, no new outbreaks were reported in the past two days with that total still 68 homes.

As the province nears the end of its universal testing and surveillance survey for long-term care residents and staff, Dr. Williams says more capacity for testing will soon be available. Dr. Williams said he received a lot of requests and questions on the possibility of summer camps in Ontario this year, and that residents will hear something “fairly soon” regarding the matter.