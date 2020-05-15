With news from the province that golf courses can start reopening, one Muskoka golf club is happy to be back on course.

Muskoka Highlands Golf Links has begun accepting bookings with a set of overarching principles for the course amid COVID-19.

The course is now requesting that customers both book and pay online before arrival to limit interaction, and when you arrive, that you abide by physical distancing rules and that you wash your hands often and avoid touching your face.

In an interview with MyMuskokaNow, Owner Don MacKay says they’ve taken all the precautions necessary to prepare for reopening.

“For health reasons, for mental health reasons, for safe sport – golf is the answer. The flipside of that coin is that it’s a very onerous task that every golf course owner takes on now to ensure the safety of its employees and our guests, in whatever order you want to choose because they are equal.”

While COVID-19 has thrown a hazard into the way they do things, MacKay notes it will be a new normal for the foreseeable future.

MacKay says government health experts are relying on the golf industry to operate safely.

“We have to a: contribute to the health of the province and b: we have to contribute to the economy. We have a very serious role to play – all with a smile on our face and all in the manner of fun. But behind all that veneer, know that every operator is operating on that basis, we want people out, we want them to have fun, but we want them to be safe, and we want them to come back tomorrow.”

The club will be asking customers to work with them in ensuring the transition to the new normal is seamless.

MacKay adds that ultimately, they do not want to be the source for anyone’s illness associated with COVID-19.

“I think we’re taking a responsible approach to start looking at the economic numbers with a very keen eye on the COVID numbers every day. As long as the COVID numbers are tracking okay, I think we’re good and I say that to people. Numbers are down, yes it’s probably safe. You don’t have it yet, but what if you do get it?”

For more information, you can head to the Muskoka Highlands Golf Links’ website to see how they are coping with the reopening.